How To Design Your Work-From-Home Space Better

Watch VideoThere are five things Ferdinand Dimailig, principal architect at Box Studios, considers when designing a better work-from-home space: ergonomics, light, nature, comfort and color.
"I think what makes a home a place of well-being is to have different places to work," he said. "So we talked about maybe a living room....
Watch VideoThere are five things Ferdinand Dimailig, principal architect at Box Studios, considers when designing a better work-from-home space: ergonomics, light, nature, comfort and color.