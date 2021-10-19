Navy Probe Finds Major Failures In Fire That Destroyed Ship

Watch VideoA Navy report has concluded there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others that fueled the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, calling the massive five-day blaze in San Diego preventable and unacceptable.
