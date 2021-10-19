Grand Jury Indicts Nebraska Congressman For Lying To FBI

Watch VideoA federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire.
