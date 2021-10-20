In Turkmenistan, students ordered to always carry books written by president

Students of the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering were ordered to carry books written by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. According to Radio Azatlyk (a subdivision of Radio Liberty, which is included by the Russian Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent in Russia), one of the students said that the university administration obliged students to always have one of Berdymukhamedov's 60 books in their bags. If a student does not meet this requirement, he or she may be expelled from the university. Another student of the university said that students were also forced to donate money for the needs of the educational institution. The student said that on October 18, as much as 50 manats (more than 2,000 rubles or about $25) were collected from them to replace cracked windowpanes of the local dormitory.