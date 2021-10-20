Putin announces lockdown in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a short-term lockdown in Russia that would last from October 30 to November 7 (with the preservation of wages). “It is especially important now to bring down the peak of the new wave of the epidemic,” he said at a meeting with members of the government. The head of state did not rule out that the lockdown period (non-working days) would need to be extended. He also urged the heads of the Russian regions to start implementing non-working days as early as October 23, if necessary.