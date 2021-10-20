Authorities hunting for Brian Laundrie have found a backpack belonging to the man and what appears to be partial human remains.A senior law enforcement says the remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve, in an area that was...Full Article
Gabby Petito's death: Human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
FBI says possible human remains have been found during course of Laundrie search
ABC Action News
The FBI provided a big update today. Possible human remains were found near items belonging to Brian Laundrie.
Apparent human remains located near where Brian Laundrie's belongings found
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
'Apparent human remains' located near where Brian Laundrie's belongings found
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Advertisement
More coverage
Coroner says Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
The coroner who conducted the autopsy on the remains of Gabby Petito said Tuesday that he had determined her cause of death to be a..
Teton County coroner: Gabby Petito died by manual strangulation
ABC Action News