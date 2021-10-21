Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the January 6 Capitol insurrection, former US President Donald Trump said Wednesday (US time) he's launching a new media company with its own social media...Full Article
Donald Trump to launch new social media network 'TRUTH Social'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Trump announces launch of media company, social media site
SeattlePI.com
NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection,..
-
Donald Trump announces new social media platform, Truth Social, after being banned from major apps
USATODAY.com
-
Trump announces launch of media company, social media site
SeattlePI.com
-
Trump announces plans to launch new social network 'TRUTH Social'
IndiaTimes
-
Trump announces 'TRUTH Social' network will be rolled out first quarter of 2022
FOXNews.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Donald Trump to launch social network, saying: 'Your favourite president has been silenced'
Sky News
Donald Trump is launching a new social media platform to "stand up to the tyranny of big tech".