Putin names world's most powerful state For two decades, the most powerful country in the world — the United States — has been conducting military campaigns in two countries of the world that could in no way be compared with it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a speech at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club. The United States eventually had to curtail its operations without achieving any of the goals that the the Americans set 20 years ago, starting those operations. "That's not the point, though. Previously, a war lost by one country would mean victory for another, and it would claim responsibility for what was happening. For example, the defeat of the United States in the Vietnam War did not turn Vietnam into a black hole. On the contrary, a successful state has emerged that relied on the support of a strong ally,” Putin said.