Studies show the COVID-19 vaccines boost the antibody levels and improve the immune response of those who previously had COVID-19. The vaccines do not "wipe out" the antibodies developed by a person who had recovered from the disease, as social media posts have falsely claimed for months.Full Article
Already Had COVID-19? Vaccines Boost Immunity, Not ‘Wipe Out’ Antibodies
