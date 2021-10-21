Already Had COVID-19? Vaccines Boost Immunity, Not ‘Wipe Out’ Antibodies

Studies show the COVID-19 vaccines boost the antibody levels and improve the immune response of those who previously had COVID-19. The vaccines do not "wipe out" the antibodies developed by a person who had recovered from the disease, as social media posts have falsely claimed for months.

