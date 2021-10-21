Garland: DOJ will follow 'facts and the law' in Bannon contempt referral
Published
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the DOJ will follow the "facts and the law" if the House votes to refer Trump ally Steve Bannon...Full Article
Published
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the DOJ will follow the "facts and the law" if the House votes to refer Trump ally Steve Bannon...Full Article
Following House vote, Steve Bannon's contempt case could land at the Justice Department as soon as this week.
Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers that the Justice Department "will apply the facts and the law and make a decision"..