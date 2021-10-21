House Votes To Hold Steve Bannon In Contempt Of Congress

House Votes To Hold Steve Bannon In Contempt Of Congress

Newsy

Watch VideoThe House voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

In a rare show of bipartisanship on the House floor, the committee's Democratic chairman,...

