Dodgers vs. Braves score: Dodgers rally with Chris Taylor's three-homer game to fend off elimination
The Dodgers kept their season alive on Thursday night, but the Braves still lead the best-of-seven series
Chris Taylor crushed three home runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 11-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NLCS.