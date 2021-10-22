Pfizer Says Vaccine For Kids Ages 5-11 Is 91% Effective

Pfizer Says Vaccine For Kids Ages 5-11 Is 91% Effective

Watch VideoKid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.

The shots could begin in early November — with the first children in...

