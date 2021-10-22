Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, shot by Alex Baldwin, was of Ukrainian origin
Director Joel Souza, who was accidentally wounded by actor Alec Baldwin while filming a motion picture remains in critical condition. The accident occurred when the actor fired a pistol that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. According to investigators, the scene being filmed included the use of prop firearms. Detectives are yet to find out how and why the gun fired, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.