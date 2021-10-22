Peter Scolari, ‘Newhart’ and ‘Bosom Buddies’ Actor, Dies at 66

Peter Scolari, ‘Newhart’ and ‘Bosom Buddies’ Actor, Dies at 66

Upworthy

Published

Peter Scolari, who rose to stardom on the brilliant-but-canceled “Bosom Buddies” alongside Tom Hanks, died Friday morning at age 66 of...

Full Article