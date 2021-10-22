Alec Baldwin 'Rust' camera crew walked off before shooting
Published
Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of 'Rust,' a half-dozen camera operators walked off...Full Article
Published
Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of 'Rust,' a half-dozen camera operators walked off...Full Article
There is new information surfacing surrounding Alec Baldwin‘s movie Rust and the deadly shooting on set in New Mexico. A..