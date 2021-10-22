Walmart recalls essential oil infused room spray due to rare fatal bacterial infection
Published
Walmart has recalled the Better Homes and Gardens essential oil infused aromatherapy room spray with gemstones after tests showed it...Full Article
Published
Walmart has recalled the Better Homes and Gardens essential oil infused aromatherapy room spray with gemstones after tests showed it...Full Article
After a rare bacterial infection killed two people, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for the approximately..
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials may have solved the mystery of how four people in different states came down with a serious..