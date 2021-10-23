Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine 90.7% effective in kids
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said their Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 90.7 per cent effective against symptomatic coronavirus in children aged 5-11.Full Article
U.S. health regulators say kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections..
