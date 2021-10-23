Rust' assistant director told Alec Baldwin gun was safe before movie set shooting: Documents
The tragic mistake came hours and days after some workers walked off the job to protest safety conditions.
Joel Souza, who was injured during the on-set incident which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has spoken for the first time..
Safety standards developed by film studios and labor unions are the primary protection for actors and film crews when a scene calls..