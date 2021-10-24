Don’t sit this one out’: Obama stumps for Virginia governor candidate Terry McAuliffe
Former president warns against complacency in ‘blue’ state amid race seen as indicator of Democrats’ congressional hopesFull Article
On November 2, voters across the Commonwealth will decide the next Governor, the balance of power in the oldest governing body in..