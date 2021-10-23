College Football: Illinois Upsets Penn State 20-18 In Record-Setting Nine Overtimes
Unranked Illinois defeated No. 7 Penn State today in a record-setting nine overtimes, as the Fighting Illini scored on a short touchdown...Full Article
Penn State's 20-18 loss in a record-breaking nine overtimes may have been the worst defeat of the James Franklin era.