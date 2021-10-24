Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are married
Published
“I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some,” Young posted on Instagram on...Full Article
Published
“I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some,” Young posted on Instagram on...Full Article
“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa has married “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young.
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are on their way to becoming man and wife after obtaining a marriage license.