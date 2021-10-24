Atlanta Braves Beat Los Angeles Dodgers to Reach World Series
Published
In third place on Aug. 13, Atlanta rode a surprising group of trade deadline acquisitions to a pennant, outlasting the 106-win Dodgers....Full Article
Published
In third place on Aug. 13, Atlanta rode a surprising group of trade deadline acquisitions to a pennant, outlasting the 106-win Dodgers....Full Article
AJ Pollock's RBI-double cut the Atlanta Braves' lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2.
Eddie Rosario's three-run homer in Game 6 proved to be the difference as Atlanta closed out Los Angeles 4-2 to win its first..