SNL' brings back Jason Sudeikis' Joe Biden to help out the President
Published
"Saturday Night Live" offered audiences not one, not two, but three Joe Biden's on Saturday night.Full Article
Published
"Saturday Night Live" offered audiences not one, not two, but three Joe Biden's on Saturday night.Full Article
Jason Sudeikis reprised his 2013 role of Joe Biden, who was the happy-go-lucky 47th vice president at the time.
Actor and guest host Jason Sudeikis teamed up with Saturday Night Live’s James Austin Johnson to play two very different..