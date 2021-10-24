Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa marries 'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young
Published
The reality TV stars tied the knot on Saturday in Santa Barbara, California, and shared pictures of their special day on...Full Article
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's wedding was certainly a lavish affair to remember. The Flip or Flop star married the..
The Flipping 101 star and the Selling Sunset realtor have teased that their upcoming nuptials are "happening soon"