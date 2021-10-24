Colombia’s president hails capture of cartel boss Dairo Antonio Úsuga
Published
Úsuga, one of South America’s most wanted men, arrested at rainforest hideout after massive manhuntFull Article
Published
Úsuga, one of South America’s most wanted men, arrested at rainforest hideout after massive manhuntFull Article
Dairo Antonio Úsuga, better known by his alias Otoniel, is the alleged head of the much-feared Gulf Clan. President Iván Duque..
The arrest of Dairo Antonio Úsuga, widely known as Otoniel, was a victory for Colombia’s president, who has been struggling to..