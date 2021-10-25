Sudan's information ministry says the country's interim Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok is under house arrest and being forced to issue a message in support of a military coup.The news comes as the United States expressed alarm over...Full Article
Sudan's military detains Prime Minister in apparent coup
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Military in Sudan detain prime minister, government officials in apparent coup
CBC.ca
Military forces detained a number of senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, the country's information ministry said, as the..
-
Sudan's prime minister and other Sudanese officials are detained in an apparent coup
NPR
-
Reports of military coup in Sudan as forces arrest prime minister and other leaders
SBS
-
Sudan: PM Detained After he Refused to Support Coup - Information Ministry
allAfrica.com
-
Sudan’s military detains prime minister, Cabinet members in apparent coup
Washington Post
Advertisement
More coverage
Sudan’s prime minister under house arrest amid military coup, officials say
Belfast Telegraph
Sudan’s interim prime minister Abdalla Hamdok is under house arrest and is being forced to issue a message in support of a..