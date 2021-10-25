How 4 Weeks of U.S. Paid Leave Would Compare With the Rest of the World
Published
The U.S. is one of six countries with no national paid leave. The Democrats have cut their plan to four weeks, which would still make it an outlier.Full Article
Published
The U.S. is one of six countries with no national paid leave. The Democrats have cut their plan to four weeks, which would still make it an outlier.Full Article
Watch VideoPivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and..