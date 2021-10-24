James Michael Tyler, best known as Gunther from ‘Friends,’ dies
James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59. Tyler died Sunday at...Full Article
Jennifer Aniston has led the tributes to her "Friends" co-star James Michael Tyler following his death, saying the show "would not..
Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow and fans will never forget late Friends star who played much loved..