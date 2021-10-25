Facebook groups are "dangerous" and use algorithms that "take people who have mainstream interests and push them to extreme interests", a whistleblower has told MPs.Full Article
'Dangerous' Facebook groups push people to 'extreme interests' - whistleblower
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Facebook's Language Gaps Weaken Screening of Hate, Terrorism
VOA News
In Gaza and Syria, journalists and activists feel Facebook censors their speech, flagging inoffensive Arabic posts as terrorist..