Biden visits New Jersey to promote agenda as House looks to hold votes this week
Published
President will deliver remarks on his Build Back Better agenda, after meeting with Schumer and Manchin raises hopes both bills may soon passFull Article
Published
President will deliver remarks on his Build Back Better agenda, after meeting with Schumer and Manchin raises hopes both bills may soon passFull Article
Watch VideoPivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and..