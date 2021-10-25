Major League Baseball Could Face First Work Stoppage In 26 Years

Watch VideoBaseball’s ninth work stoppage and first in 26 years appears almost certain to start Dec. 2, freezing the free-agent market and threatening the start of spring training in February.
Negotiations have been taking place since last spring, and each side thinks the other has not made proposals that will lead toward an...
