Eagles trade veteran Joe Flacco to Jets for conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick
Published
The New York Jets are making an addition to their quarterback room. The Philadelphia Eagles on Monday traded Joe Flacco to the Jets for...Full Article
Published
The New York Jets are making an addition to their quarterback room. The Philadelphia Eagles on Monday traded Joe Flacco to the Jets for...Full Article
Joe Flacco is heading back to New York. The Jets have acquired the veteran quarterback from the Eagles, reports NFL …
A day after losing Zach Wilson to a knee injury, the Jets made a move to acquire a veteran quarterback.