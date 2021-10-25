White House rejects latest Trump claim of executive privilege
Published
The White House is rejecting more claims of executive privilege from former President Trump over documents requested by the...Full Article
Published
The White House is rejecting more claims of executive privilege from former President Trump over documents requested by the...Full Article
President Joe Biden has once again refused to assert executive privilege over more documents that former President Donald Trump..
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in DC District Court against the House select committee investigating the January 6..