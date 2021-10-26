Sudan coup: US condemns military takeover as protests rage overnight
Criticism of the military mounts as the UN is expected to call an emergency meeting to discuss the crisisFull Article
The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been..
Watch VideoSudan's military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime..