Japan’s Princess Mako Loses Royal Status As She Weds Commoner
There will be no wedding banquet and there have been no other marriage rituals for the couple.Full Article
The wedding had been delayed more than three years by a financial dispute involving her new mother-in-law
After a three-year delay, Japan’s Princess Mako will finally marry her commoner fiancé Kei Komuro. The couple has been mired in..
She will lose her royal status and has declined a $1.3m payment for leaving the family.