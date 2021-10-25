Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies on way home from Chiefs-Titans
Published
Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies on way home from Chiefs-Titans Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later. Oops!Something...Full Article
Published
Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies on way home from Chiefs-Titans Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later. Oops!Something...Full Article
A spokesperson for the Nashville Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... initial indications are Madsen suffered "a medical emergency"..