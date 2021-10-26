Francis Wayne Alexander identified as one of serial killer John Wayne Gacy's victims
Five of serial killer John Wayne Gacy's 33 murder victims still haven't been identified.Full Article
Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 years old when John Wayne Gacy murdered him. The North Carolina native was..
One of the victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy has been identified 45 years after he was murdered.