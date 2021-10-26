Billionaire Tax Criticized As President Biden Pushes For Budget Deal

Billionaire Tax Criticized As President Biden Pushes For Budget Deal

Watch VideoThe Democrats' idea for a new billionaires' tax  to help pay for President Joe Biden's social services and climate change plan quickly ran into criticism as too cumbersome, with some lawmakers preferring the original plan of simply raising the top tax rates on corporations and the wealthy.

President Biden said...

