NYC Police Union Sues Over Mayor's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Watch VideoThe biggest police union in New York City filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio over the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The mandate requires all city employees to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Friday.
*SEE MORE: Leaders And Law Enforcement At Odds Over COVID Vaccine*
The lawsuit from the...
Watch VideoThe biggest police union in New York City filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio over the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The mandate requires all city employees to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Friday.