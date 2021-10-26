NYC Police Union Sues Over Mayor's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

NYC Police Union Sues Over Mayor's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe biggest police union in New York City filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio over the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The mandate requires all city employees to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Friday.

*SEE MORE: Leaders And Law Enforcement At Odds Over COVID Vaccine*

The lawsuit from the...

Full Article