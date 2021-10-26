Police statements on the Boise mall shooting
Published
In the wake of the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting which left two dead and five injured, several Idaho police departments have...Full Article
Published
In the wake of the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting which left two dead and five injured, several Idaho police departments have...Full Article
Two people are dead and five people, including a Boise Police officer, were hurt during a shots fired event at Boise Towne Square,..
Six people, including a police officer, were injured when shots were reportedly fired at an Idaho mall, according to tweets from..