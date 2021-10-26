Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros finalize rosters prior to Game 1 of World Series
Published
The Braves added right-hander Kyle Wright and outfielder Terrance Gore to their roster ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, while the...Full Article
Published
The Braves added right-hander Kyle Wright and outfielder Terrance Gore to their roster ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, while the...Full Article
Hear who Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas and David Ortiz think will win the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta..
Hear what Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz think are the biggest storylines for the Houston Astros and the Atlanta..