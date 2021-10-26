Former South Korean President Roh Tae-woo dies
Former South Korean president and general Roh Tae-woo, who was instrumental in crushing the Gwangju Uprising at a cost of hundreds of lives, died of natural causes on…Full Article
Roh Tae-woo, the former South Korean president and decorated war veteran who played a pivotal but controversial role in the..
