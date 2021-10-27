Clinton aide Huma Abedin claims she was sexually accosted by senator
Published
Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin claims she was sexually accosted by a U.S. senator, according to a new report.Full Article
Published
Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin claims she was sexually accosted by a U.S. senator, according to a new report.Full Article
Abedin claims she was forcibly kissed by unnamed senator on couch after being asked up for coffee
Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next week