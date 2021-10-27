Buzz Lightyear Gets an Origin Story With Chris Evans in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Trailer
Published
Chris Evans is going to infinity and beyond. Captain America himself is voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s upcoming origin story for...Full Article
Published
Chris Evans is going to infinity and beyond. Captain America himself is voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s upcoming origin story for...Full Article
Check out the official teaser trailer for the Pixar animated movie Lightyear, directed by Angus MacLane. The Toy Story movie..
“Finding Dory” co-director Angus MacLane steps into the spotlight with his solo Pixar directorial debut.
Our first glimpse into Chris Evans voicing the iconic role of Buzz Lightyear is finally here! The sci-fi action-adventure Lightyear..