Deere worker on strike hit, killed by car in Illinois near UAW picket line
Published
The police chief in Milan, Illinois, where the worker was killed, said the evidence does not suggest the drier committed a traffic violation.Full Article
Published
The police chief in Milan, Illinois, where the worker was killed, said the evidence does not suggest the drier committed a traffic violation.Full Article
MILAN, Ill. (AP) — A vehicle struck and killed a United Auto Workers member Wednesday as he was walking to a picket line to join..