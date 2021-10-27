France threatens to block British fishing boats from ports
Published
France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U. in a dispute…Full Article
Published
France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U. in a dispute…Full Article
Two boats were fined on Wednesday
PARIS (AP) — France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing..