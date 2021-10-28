Kim Jong Un Starves Citizens as North Korea's Leader Order To Lessen the Food They Eat Until 2025
Published
Kim Jong Un orders North Korea to lessen the food they eat until the country's border with China reopens in 2025.Full Article
Published
Kim Jong Un orders North Korea to lessen the food they eat until the country's border with China reopens in 2025.Full Article
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has asked the people of the country to eat less till 2025, and consume black swan meat, advising..