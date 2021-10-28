Vatican abruptly cancels live broadcast of Biden meeting Pope Francis
Published
The Vatican on Thursday canceled a planned live broadcast of the meeting between President Biden and Pope Francis.Full Article
Published
The Vatican on Thursday canceled a planned live broadcast of the meeting between President Biden and Pope Francis.Full Article
Pope Francis and Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 24, 2015. / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty..
Ahead of their meeting Friday at the Vatican, a look at President Biden’s relationship with Pope Francis.