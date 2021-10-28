DNA from Sitting Bull’s hair confirms US man is his great-grandson
Published
Study is the first time DNA from a long-dead person was used to demonstrate a familial link between a living individual and a historical figureFull Article
Published
Study is the first time DNA from a long-dead person was used to demonstrate a familial link between a living individual and a historical figureFull Article
A man's claim to be the great-grandson of legendary Native American leader Sitting Bull has been confirmed using DNA extracted from..